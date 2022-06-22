It’s kind of an unspoken open secret in pop music that a lot of our favorite singers are actually even more talented than they show. Since simpler, catchier songs tend to be more marketable and popular (thus making a lot more money), many singers with incredible vocal talent often constrain themselves to music they can sell rather than demonstrating their full gifts.

Some fans are getting a taste of this thanks to a TikTok video taken during a Jason Derulo show, as the “Wiggle” and “Swalla” singer demonstrated another facet of his musical gifts. In the video, the classically trained singer launches into an impressively barrel-chested rendition of his song “Goodbye” in the style of the Andrea Bocelli classic “Time To Say Goodbye,” which it samples. The camera swiftly pans over to a fan in the crowd whose jaw is doing its best to find the floor, while the caption explains that the audience was “FLABBERGASTED” by the pop star’s operatic vocals.

anyway my favorite thing I learned today is that jason derulo is a classically trained vocalist and can sing opera???? need to hear him sing his name like this asap pls @jasonderulo pic.twitter.com/CBIimFxEld — irene anna (@enerianna) June 21, 2022

Naturally, the TikTok quickly made its way to Twitter, where fans did a 280-character written version of the shocked face of the girl on the TikTok. From having trouble reconciling the booming voice in the video with Derulo’s role in the mind-breakingly bad 2019 film version of Cats to being utterly floored by yet another hidden talent from the constantly surprising singer, fans couldn’t contain their amazement at Jason’s previously unacknowledged gift.

JASON DERULO IS A TRAINED CLASSICAL OPERA SINGER….?? Ok that explains why he was in cats 😭 — (maybe) kimchi mami (@KILLKIMCHI) June 21, 2022

jason derulo is NOT real why did I just see a video of him singing opera at his concert 😭 — a•ki•ra 👩🏾‍🏫 (@dietpatricide) June 21, 2022

i just saw a Tik Tok that Jason Derulo started singing opera at his show bc he’s actually classically trained and that has to be the most Jason Derulo thing I’ve ever seen — meagan 🔮 (@meaggymeaggs) June 22, 2022

Anyone wanna get stupid high and watch Phantom of the Opera? That feels like the vibe today. Or maybe it’s just because I saw a tiktok of Jason Derulo singing Christine. — Jessica Singer (@jessicasdumthot) June 22, 2022

I just saw a Tik Tok of Jason Derulo signing Opera at one of his concerts and i can not stop CRYINGGGG. Like I’m sorry what???? 😭🤣 — Allison (@AlliBalli22) June 21, 2022

jason derulo being classically trained in opera is something i never expected but am here for it 😌 — sam 🫶🏼 (@Iovespov) June 21, 2022

is jason derulo fr trained in opera singing — yr ✈️🇰🇷tomorrow (again🤩) (@hybesitgirl) June 21, 2022