Music

Jay Worthy And Larry June Are Pure Swag On ‘Leave It Up To Me’ From Their Upcoming Album

by: Twitter

NorCal and SoCal unite. LA’s Jay Worthy and San Francisco’s Larry June have not only just released the new track entitled “Leave it Up To Me,” but they’ve also announced a collaboration album. Dubbed 2 P’s In A Pod, it arrives on March 25, and for anyone who’s heard numerous collab tracks from the pair in the past, this is a long time coming.

“That’s really my brother u don’t meet many people in this industry that are solid and genuine like that,” Worthy said in a statement. “We really a team and it’s deeper then than rap with us, it’s family! Larry the only person who truly understood the Lndn Drgs sound. If you notice, Larry June the only other rapper other than myself who receives production from Sean House.”

June, who is coming off of last year’s album, Orange Printwhich might very well be the best installment in his prolific catalog thus far — is a fluid foil to Worthy — who did the first Uproxx Sessions performance of 2022 — on “Leave It Up To Me.” Sean House’s soul sample-soaked production lets the pair flourish on a track that’s tailor-made for cruisin’. This is the vintage sound of West Coast rap and when two pillars from each end of the state can link up with such lyrical harmony, it’s a real smooth proposition.

Watch the video for “Leave It Up To Me” above.

2 P’s In A Pod is out on 03/25 via GDF Records/EMPIRE

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×