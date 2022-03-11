NorCal and SoCal unite. LA’s Jay Worthy and San Francisco’s Larry June have not only just released the new track entitled “Leave it Up To Me,” but they’ve also announced a collaboration album. Dubbed 2 P’s In A Pod, it arrives on March 25, and for anyone who’s heard numerous collab tracks from the pair in the past, this is a long time coming.

“That’s really my brother u don’t meet many people in this industry that are solid and genuine like that,” Worthy said in a statement. “We really a team and it’s deeper then than rap with us, it’s family! Larry the only person who truly understood the Lndn Drgs sound. If you notice, Larry June the only other rapper other than myself who receives production from Sean House.”

June, who is coming off of last year’s album, Orange Print — which might very well be the best installment in his prolific catalog thus far — is a fluid foil to Worthy — who did the first Uproxx Sessions performance of 2022 — on “Leave It Up To Me.” Sean House’s soul sample-soaked production lets the pair flourish on a track that’s tailor-made for cruisin’. This is the vintage sound of West Coast rap and when two pillars from each end of the state can link up with such lyrical harmony, it’s a real smooth proposition.

Watch the video for “Leave It Up To Me” above.

2 P’s In A Pod is out on 03/25 via GDF Records/EMPIRE