Last year, UPROXX Sessions ended on a West Coast favorite, and for the first UPROXX Sessions of 2022, another one comes through with his own take on that laid-back LA sound. Compton veteran Jay Worthy pulls up to perform his verse from Westside Gunn’s “Survivor Series 95,” which also features Bay Area stalwart Larry June on the album version.

For his Sessions set, though, Jay rolls solo, decked out in a Supreme hoodie and balaclava, which has the added benefit of adhering to COVID safety regulations while he cruises through his boastful, tough-guy rhymes. Jay, who dropped three projects in 2021 (No Sleep for the Wicked, No Sleep for the Wicked, and Two4Two), is managed by Griselda Records and recently told Complex he’s working on a joint project with LA producer Dâm-Funk. Thanks to his independent status and prolific grind, though, he could drop anything at any time.

Watch Jay Worthy perform his “Survivor Series 95” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.