J.Cole’s Dreamville Festival is back for its second year. This time around, the fest has expanded into a two-day format, taking place on April 2nd and 3rd in Raleigh, North Carolina. And while J. Cole himself will be playing a headlining set to close out the festival on Sunday, it’s the rest of the imaginative lineup that sets this apart as a choice hip-hop function.

Kehlani, Wizkid, and Lil Baby make up a formidable headlining slate, but Dreamville Fest doesn’t stop there. DJ Drama will be making his first-ever Gangsta Grillz performance with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I., and Ja Rule and Ashanti will be reuniting on stage for a performance. The entire Dreamville records roster — including Ari Lennox, JID, Bas, EarthGang, and Cozz — will be performing too.

Dreamville Festival takes place at Dorothea Dix Park, the largest city park in Raleigh, which boasts over 300 acres of sprawling public green space. Other acts also appearing over the weekend include Moneybagg Yo, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, Larry June, Bia, Morray, Blxst, T-Pain, Lute, Mereba, Mikhala Jené, The Hics, and Omen.

Tickets for Dreamville Festival are on-sale now here and check out the event website for full details.

