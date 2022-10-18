There is trouble in paradise regarding Jay-Z’s partnership with Bacardi: The spirit company is being sued by the Brooklyn rapper through his company SC Liquor and is demanding “total financial clarity,” according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Since 2011, Jay-Z has co-owned top-shelf cognac company D’Usse with Bacardi. Despite the rapper shouting out the brand in his music, the recent lawsuit might hint that something is right between him and his partners. TMZ reports that Jay-Z’s company has asked for “all books and records, the location of all warehouses storing D’Usse barrels, bottles and accessories … as well as all info regarding Bacardi’s physical inventory and its inventory process.”

The rapper has been quiet on the situation thus far. Still, one sentence from the lawsuit stands out, alleging that SC Liquor needs to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner in the company.

However, despite the tension between him and Bacardi, the “Family Feud” rapper has other prospects on the horizon.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z and his Marcy Venture Partners company invested $16.5 million in a new fully-robotic pizza-making truck called Stellar Pizza. Customers can place an order through an app, and the pizza truck robot will receive it and make the entire pizza toppings and all. It’s then cut and boxed, all for as low as $7, according to Rolling Stone.