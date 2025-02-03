Hurry Up Tomorrow is not only Abel Tesfaye’s possibly final album as The Weeknd — it’s also the title of a film he made with director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night). The “Timeless” singer plays a version of himself, a “musician plagued by insomnia [who] gets pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence,” according to the official synopsis.

The cast also includes Jenna Ortega (she’s the “stranger”), who discussed her involvement with Hurry Up Tomorrow in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I actually didn’t think that I was right for it initially,” the Wednesday star said. “But through conversation and built trust with Trey and Abel, it felt like a team and vision I wanted to work with.” Ortega described Hurry Up Tomorrow as an “experimental telling of what it means to be an artist who is changing, evolving, managing their past while trying not to fear the unknown. What a mental block can do to one’s sense of self.”

As for her character, Anima, Ortega said she’s “a version of Abel. A side of him that the persona The Weeknd doesn’t show as much. There were many iterations of Ani as the new script drafts came in, but I just loved that she consistently took no sh*t and felt everything intensely.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow opens in theaters on May 16.