Is Hurry Up Tomorrow The Weeknd’s Final Album?

Back in 2023, The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — told W Magazine that he was “getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter,” adding, “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

Tesfaye further discussed retiring his “existence” as The Weeknd (a pseudonym he picked up because he “hated” his name at the time) during a recent interview with Variety. “It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much,” he said, adding that he isn’t done making music but “everything needs to feel like a challenge.” He continued, “And for me right now, The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do The Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now.”

It sounds like if/when Tesfaye releases new music, it won’t be as The Weeknd. That makes Hurry Up Tomorrow the end of a trilogy — and, potentially, an era.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is out now via XO/Republic Records. Find more information here.