Who Are The Features On The Weeknd’s New Album, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow?’

The Weeknd’s long-awaited album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is out now after months of promotion. As promised, it’s a seeming farewell to Abel Tesfaye’s longtime persona, which he recently said he’d “mastered.” Songs like “Open Hearts,” “Timeless,” and “Dancing In The Flames” depict a version of The Weeknd character on his last legs, weary and ready to lie down for the last time — and thanks to a star-studded guestlist, it’ll be a well-attended wake.

French EDM duo Justice appear on the opening track, “Wake Me Up,” while Brazilian pop star Anitta duets with Tesfaye on the previously released “São Paulo.” Florence + The Machine make a surprise appearance on “Reflections Laughing” with unexpected collaborator Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Future comes through on “Enjoy The Show” to offer up his own take on the Weeknd’s wounded crooning. “Timeless,” which was released last autumn, features Playboi Carti. Frequent Weeknd collaborator Lana Del Rey once again teams up with Tesfaye on “The Abyss,” while one of the most surprising appearances comes from Italian composer Giorgio Moroder on “Big Sleep” — although his style is prevalent throughout the album in many ways.

01. “Wake Me Up” Feat. Justice

02. “Cry For Me ”

03. “I Can’t F*cking Sing”

04. “São Paulo” Feat. Anitta

05. “Until We’re Skin & Bones”

06. “Baptized In Fear”

07. “Open Hearts”

08. “Opening Night”

09. “Reflections Laughing” Feat. Florence + The Machine & Travis Scott

10. “Enjoy The Show” Feat. Future

11. “Given Up On Me”

12. “I Can’t Wait To Get There”

13. “Timeless” Feat Playboi Carti

14. Niagara Falls”

15. “Take Me Back To LA”

16. “Big Sleep” Feat. Giorgio Moroder

17. “Give Me Mercy”

18. “Drive ”

19. “The Abyss” Feat. Lana Del Rey

20. “Red Terror”

21. “Without a Warning”

22. “Hurry Up Tomorrow”