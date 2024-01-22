Common and Jennifer Hudson have been unintentionally fueling dating rumors for months, and they will (very intentionally) finally confronted it on Monday’s (January 22) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. It also doesn’t feel like a coincidence that a playful four-minute clip has already been posted to YouTube.

In it, Hudson welcomes Common to the stage with a freestyle rap (“He got an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, y’all, he’s an EGO”). Common emerged with a bouquet of flowers, much to JHud’s delight. Eventually, Hudson got around to asking the question on everybody’s mind: “Are you dating anybody?”

After a few nervous giggles, Common coyly and romantically responded, “Yes, and I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met — in life. She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to Earth about her. She’s talented.”

He continued, “But I set my standard kinda high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show. Wait, what about you, though? How’s your love life?”

This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Tune in tomorrow to hear @iamjhud’s response! pic.twitter.com/oVEdfeghRu — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) January 21, 2024

Hudson played along, although they aren’t fooling anyone at this point — not that they care to keep it under wraps anymore, clearly. “I’m dating as well, and I am very happy,” she said, asking whether Common is also happy in his relationship, to which he confirmed “this relationship is a happy place” because “seeing her happy actually makes me really happy.”

For the painfully unaware, Hudson achieved EGOT status in June 2022 when she won a Tony as a producer of A Strange Loop. Her Oscar came in 2007, for Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Dreamgirls).

Watch the full clip above.