Daniel Caesar Coachella 2022
Getty Image
Music

Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ This Week

On December 20, Nicki Minaj visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to celebrate the success of her recently released Pink Friday 2 album and, more importantly, challenge Colbert to a rap battle. According to this Paramount press release, Minaj and Colbert have more up their sleeves this week.

Below are the musical guests (well, all of the guests, but emphasis on the musical guests) expected to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week (January 15-19).

Monday, January 15

There is no new episode scheduled for Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Instead, The Late Show will re-air its January 9, 2024 episode featuring Gayle King, Charles Barkley, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Nicki Minaj, Daniel Caesar, and Jeff Tweedy — Tuesday, January 16

As alluded to, Minaj will appear on Tuesday’s new episode for a segment in which she takes “The Colbert Questionert.” Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is also a scheduled guest, while Daniel Caesar will give a musical performance. Last October, Caesar visited Colbert and performed “Always” from Never Enough, one of Uproxx’s “Best R&B Albums Of 2023.” Taylor Tomlinson is also set to make a “special appearance,” around her After Midnight debut.

Wednesday, January 17

No musical guests, but beloved British actors Clive Owen and Juno Temple will be Colbert’s guests.

Common — Thursday, January 18

Common is not scheduled to perform, but his interview with Colbert figures to be a delight. Will Colbert prod into rumors that Common is dating Jennifer Hudson with his usual charm and warmth so that it doesn’t feel invasive whatsoever? We’ll see! Comedian Steven Wright will also appear.

Friday, January 19

There is no episode this Friday.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×