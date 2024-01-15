On December 20, Nicki Minaj visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to celebrate the success of her recently released Pink Friday 2 album and, more importantly, challenge Colbert to a rap battle. According to this Paramount press release, Minaj and Colbert have more up their sleeves this week.
Below are the musical guests (well, all of the guests, but emphasis on the musical guests) expected to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week (January 15-19).
Monday, January 15
There is no new episode scheduled for Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Instead, The Late Show will re-air its January 9, 2024 episode featuring Gayle King, Charles Barkley, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Nicki Minaj, Daniel Caesar, and Jeff Tweedy — Tuesday, January 16
As alluded to, Minaj will appear on Tuesday’s new episode for a segment in which she takes “The Colbert Questionert.” Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is also a scheduled guest, while Daniel Caesar will give a musical performance. Last October, Caesar visited Colbert and performed “Always” from Never Enough, one of Uproxx’s “Best R&B Albums Of 2023.” Taylor Tomlinson is also set to make a “special appearance,” around her After Midnight debut.
Wednesday, January 17
No musical guests, but beloved British actors Clive Owen and Juno Temple will be Colbert’s guests.
Common — Thursday, January 18
Common is not scheduled to perform, but his interview with Colbert figures to be a delight. Will Colbert prod into rumors that Common is dating Jennifer Hudson with his usual charm and warmth so that it doesn’t feel invasive whatsoever? We’ll see! Comedian Steven Wright will also appear.
Friday, January 19
There is no episode this Friday.