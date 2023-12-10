mariah carey christmas
Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Surprised Fans With A Performance Of ‘Oh Santa!’ During The Singer’s Holiday Tour

Brenda Lee’sRockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” may be No. 1 song in America, but Mariah Carey is still the Queen of Christmas. With just a few weeks before Carey’s holiday, Carey has to pack as much holiday cheer into her live shows as possible. On Saturday, December 9, she took her Merry Christmas One And All Tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

So far, the setlist for the tour is filled with fans’ favorite holiday tracks, including Carey’s record-setting song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” However, yesterday’s show offered a little surprise. As Carey prepared to sing “Oh Santa!” she was joined onstage by EGOT holder Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande. The powerhouse trio spiced things up, delivering the remix version of a song initially released in 2020.

Following the performance, Carey took to Instagram to thank her collaborators for making a cheerful cameo during the show, writing, “Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented Christmas angels Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson join me on stage tonight at Madison Square Garden for our song ‘Oh Santa! (Remix)’ 🎅🏻☃️🎄❤️❤️❤️.”

