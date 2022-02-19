(SPOILERS for this week’s Power Book IV: Force will be found below.)

As a fan of his music, it’s been good seeing Jeremih on the small screen these past few weeks. It’s been more than six years since we received an album from Jeremih, which his last project being 2015’s Late Night. However, he’s still active in the music world as he appears on the theme song for Power Book IV: Force. “Power Powder Respect” also features 50 Cent, who created the Power series, and Lil Durk, who along with Jeremih, hails from Chicago where the show is based in. However, there’s more to Jeremih’s involvement in Power Book IV: Force.

What Role Does Jeremih Have On ‘Power?’

Jeremih also plays Elijah who is the right-hand man to Jenard, the younger brother of Diamond who currently runs the CBI gang. Jenard was previously in charge of CBI while Diamond was in jail, but following his release, Jenard reluctantly surrendered the throne. Elijah makes his first impression in Power Book IV: Force nearly coming to blows with Tommy during their first meeting. Just like Jenard, Elijah is not too fond of Tommy and seeks to get rid of him in the most efficient or quickest way possible, whichever comes first.

