50 Cent hasn’t made much music lately, but when he does, it’s usually associated with his long-running Starz franchise Power. Considering there are now multiple spinoffs to the popular original series, 50’s output has picked up, as he cooked up “Part Of The Game” with NLE Choppa for Book III: Raising Kanan and has now shared the theme song for Book IV: Force, “Power Powder Respect” featuring Lil Durk and Jeremih.

Like prior themes, it focuses on the ups and downs of life on the streets, with 50 and Durk meditating on the spoils and dangers of the money chase. Naturally, it reflects the same themes within the upcoming season of Power, as fan-favorite hustler Tommy Egan pursues the throne of Chicago’s underworld. Joseph Sikora, who portrays Tommy on the show, can even be seen in the single artwork.

Although it’s been a while since his last proper release, it does appear 50 is looking to at least put out one final album before hanging up his mic completely. He recently teased as much on Instagram, declaring himself one of the top 10 rappers ever while hinting that “my next album might be my last.” Meanwhile, Power is just one of the many shows he’s working on for Starz, in addition to his series about the Black Mafia Family and an upcoming show about a female sports agent.