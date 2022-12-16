Jessie Reyez released a new music video for her collaboration with 6lack, “Forever,” as a Facebook exclusive today. The track appears on her recent album, Yessie, finds Reyez reminiscing about someone who isn’t in her life anymore.

“‘Cause sometimes somebody loves somebody / But that body don’t love ’em back / And it’s easy to say that you didn’t know / You didn’t know what you had,” she sings.

6lack enters on the chorus, as the duo’s vocals blend perfectly together. He then gets his own verse while Reyez lip-syncs his lines in the background. “I want you to stay, save the moment / Gotta put it on the camcorder,” he notes. “You could be happy, you should be happy / Long as you here with me.”

Directed by Dane Collison, Reyez and 6lack dance around in a car as old-school recorded camcorder footage (as fittingly mentioned in the lyric) is spliced in of each of them in the woods, adding to the chill vibes of it all. They also appear in matching baseball caps, which is pretty fun.

“You ever meet someone and just know they’re going to be in your life forever?…” Reyez captioned the video on a Facebook post.

Watch the music video for Jessie Reyez and 6lack’s “Forever” here.