What Is Jessie Reyez’s Setlist Of Songs For ‘The Yessie Tour?’

On her first headlining tour since 2018, Jessie Reyez is bringing her album, Yessie, on the road. Joined by the likes of Armani White, Nija, Sadboi, and Leila Day, Reyez has already brought her much-anticipated Yessie tour to cities like Miami, New Orleans, and Dallas.

So far, Reyez has performed mostly songs from Yessie, like its standout track, “Mutual Friend.” She’s also performed a fan favorite, “Imported” from her debut album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, as well as the album’s title track. Additionally, “Apple Juice” from Reyez’s 2018 EP Being Human In Public is another one of the many songs she’s performed while on tour.

Check out a sample setlist (from her October 16 performance at House Of Blues in Houston, Texas, via Setlist.fm) below, as well as the rest of the tour dates.

1. “Mood”

2. “Shutter Island”

3. “Break Me Down”

4. “Queen St. W”

5. “Mutual Friend”

6. “Only One”

7. “Still C U”

8. “Emotional Detachment Demo”

9. “Apple Juice”

10. “Great One”

11. “Sola”

12. “Coffin”

13. “Before Love Came To Kill Us”

14. “Phone Calls”

15. “Gatekeeper”

16. “Hittin'”

17. “Forever”

18. “Imported”

19. “One Kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Cover)” [Encore]

20. “Figures” (Encore)

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +&

10/31 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum +&

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +&

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Summit +&

11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore +&

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues +&

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore !^

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore !^

11/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !^

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground at The Fillmore !^

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues !^

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle !^

11/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !^

11/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues !^

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS !^

11/28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY !^

12/02 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place !^

12/04 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom !^

Armani White +

Sadboi &

Nija !

Leila Dey ^