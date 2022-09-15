With Jessie Reyez’s new album, Yessie, due out out on Friday, September 16th, the excitement is building for what the Canadian R&B/pop sensation has in store. The recently shared tracklist for Yessie stokes the fire on the album’s release with a featured appearance from Atlanta’s 6lack and a decorated slate of producers along for the ride as well.

Of the 11 tracks on the Yessie tracklist, 6lack’s appearance on “Forever” marks the only credited guest vocalist on the album. But as Reyez shared on Instagram, there’s some serious firepower behind the boards of Yessie as well. For starters, superproducer Calvin Harris adds some dance music flair to “Titos.” Meanwhile, Kehlani and Lizzo producer Pop Wansel is on the beat for “Queen St W.” producers RyKeyz and Tim SUby are featured on multiple tracks, along with others.

When Reyez announced the impending release date for Yessie last month, she dropped the album’s lead single “Mutual Friend” along with it and the powerful music video, which you can watch here.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Yessie below.

1. “Mood”

2. “Hittin”

3. “Forever” Feat. 6lack

4. “Queen St W”

5. “Mutual Friend”

6. “Titos”

7. “Only One”

8. “Still C U”

9. “Break Me Down”

10. Emotional Detachment Demo”

11. “Adios Amor”

Yessie is out 9/16 via FMLY/Island Records. Pre-order it here.