Atlanta rapper JID has had his hand full since releasing The Forever Story back in August. Luckily for fans, in an exciting development, the Dreamville artist has announced he will be co-headlining the tour with St. Louis rapper Smino. Their Luv is 4Ever Tour is set to kick off in January 2023.

The cross-continent tour will take place in 32 cities, with stops including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Toronto. The collaborative effort comes at an excellent time for the rappers, even more so with JID’s recently-released album, The Forever Story, and Smino’s upcoming LP, Luv 4 Rent, set to release later this month.

Following the release of pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, October 12th, tickets will be available on Friday, October 14th.

All dates for the Luv is 4Ever Tour are listed below.

01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works