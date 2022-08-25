This Friday, Dreamville-signed Atlanta rapper JID will release his third studio album, The Forever Story, four years after the release of his last solo album, DiCaprio 2, and five after his debut, The Never Story. In the meantime, we’ve seen JID’s star rise with his participation in releases from Dreamville such as the 2019 group compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III and the Gangsta Grillz mixtape D-Day earlier this year, and the 2020 Spillage Village group album Spilligion. Now, The Forever Story is on the way to solidifying his ascent, cementing him as a superstar.

In the lead-up to the album, JID has released two main singles, “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate and “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason. However, he also released an unofficial single, “2007,” which was left off the album due to sample clearance issues. When he shared the song, he revealed that it was originally the outro and is key to understanding the album’s narrative and themes. Later, he revealed the album’s tracklist — at first, with only the producer credits, then again with all the features included. The album’s guest artists are 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Eryn Allen Kane, Johnta Austin, Kenny Mason, Lil Durk Lil Wayne, Mustafa The Poet, Ravyn Lenae, and Yasiin Bey.

The Forever Story is out on 8/26 on Dreamville/Interscope. You can get it here and see the full tracklist below.

1. “Galaxy”

2. “Raydar”

3. “Dance Now” Feat. Kenny Mason

4. “Crack Sandwich”

5. “Can’t Punk Me” Feat. Earthgang

6. “Surround Sound” Feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate

7. “Kody Blu 31”

8. “Bruddanem” Feat. Lil Durk & Mustafa The Poet

9. “Sistanem”

10. “Can’t Make You Change” Feat. Ari Lennox

11. “Stars” Feat. Yasiin Bey

12. “Just In Time” Feat. Lil Wayne & Kenny Mason

13. “Money”

14. “Better Days” Feat. Johnta Austin

15. “Lauder Too” Feat. Ravyn Lenae & Eryn Allen Kane