Over the past week or so, hip-hop has turned into a battle royale in which rappers from New York, led by Joey Badass, have been embroiled in a free-for-all back and forth with a bunch of LA rappers, largely represented by TDE rapper Ray Vaughn. Joey was the one who kicked it all off with his song “The Ruler’s Back” in January, calling out Kendrick Lamar, who had spent the nine prior months whaling on Drake. Instead, he got responses from Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, two TDE affiliated rappers who clapped back with songs such as “Crashout Heritage” and “HIYU.” After things cooled off in the intervening months, Joey stoked the embers of the competition with his freestyle for Red Bull Spiral, prompting another response from Vaughn, along with a slew of diss tracks from more LA natives like AZ Chike and Reason, while Joey’s fellow New Yorker CJ Fly backed him up. After yesterday’s flurry of songs, fans received a new batch of fiery invectives today; see below for the latest updates. Updated! Hitta enters. Joey vs. West (26)https://t.co/khcjd7nAS2 Joey Bada$$ “The Ruler’s Back” 1.1.25

DAYLYT “HIYU” 1.7.25

Ray Vaughn “Crashout Heritage” 1.8.25

Joey Bada$$ “Sorry Not Sorry” 1.20.25

CJ Fly “HIYU Freestyle” 1.27.25

DAYLYT “YHRR” 2.3.25

Ray Vaughn “Impossible… — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) May 20, 2025

Joey Badass — “My Town” feat. Loaded Lux & “Crash Dummy” Joey’s day started with the release of “My Town,” bringing in battle rap veteran Loaded Lux as a hired gun to help him dispense disrespectful missives to Ray and Daylyt, sowing dissent between the two Californians. He ended the day the way he started, borrowing a decidedly West Coast aesthetic on “Crash Dummy,” accusing Ray of participating in the battle at the behest of Top Dawg to help him gain a buzz. He also continued calling out Kendrick, his true target, but the more the Pulitzer winner ignores him, the more one wonders if any of this will end up not being worth it. Ray Vaughn — “Golden Eye” Technically, Ray dropped last night, but late enough that he missed yesterday’s roundup. Over a 50 Cent flip, Ray declares “Pro Era don’t exist” as a result of having few Billboard hits over the past decade, taking aim at Joey’s crew alongside him.