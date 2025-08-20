Here Are Joey Badass’ ‘Dark Aura Tour’ Dates With Ab-Soul And Rapsody

Earlier this week, Joey Badass announced the dates for his upcoming Dark Aura tour, along with a single of the same name. The song is Joey’s first non-diss track of 2025; the Brooklyn rapper spent much of the first part of the year embroiled in a back-and-forth with Long Beach native Ray Vaughn, who took up Joey’s New Year challenge on behalf of Joey’s true target, Kendrick Lamar. It seems Badass is back on his own business, though, as the Dark Aura announcement came just a couple of months after revealing he’s got a second child on the way with partner Serayah. He also announced his next album, Lonely At The Top, in a performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Joey hits the road — accompanied by frequent collaborators Ab-Soul and Rapsody — starting in October. Tickets go on sale on Friday, pre-sale has already started today at 10 AM local time. See dates below. Find more info here.