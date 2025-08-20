Here Are Joey Badass’ ‘Dark Aura Tour’ Dates With Ab-Soul And Rapsody

Earlier this week, Joey Badass announced the dates for his upcoming Dark Aura tour, along with a single of the same name. The song is Joey’s first non-diss track of 2025; the Brooklyn rapper spent much of the first part of the year embroiled in a back-and-forth with Long Beach native Ray Vaughn, who took up Joey’s New Year challenge on behalf of Joey’s true target, Kendrick Lamar. It seems Badass is back on his own business, though, as the Dark Aura announcement came just a couple of months after revealing he’s got a second child on the way with partner Serayah. He also announced his next album, Lonely At The Top, in a performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Joey hits the road — accompanied by frequent collaborators Ab-Soul and Rapsody — starting in October. Tickets go on sale on Friday, pre-sale has already started today at 10 AM local time. See dates below. Find more info here.
Joey Badass Dark Aura Tour Dates
10/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^
10/17 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *^
10/20 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL *^
10/21 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland *^
10/22 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *^
10/23 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *^
10/25 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *^
10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *^
10/29 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *^
10/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex *^
11/01— Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *^
11/02 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *^
11/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *^
11/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *^
11/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas *^
11/08 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *^
11/09 —Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *^
11/11 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin *^
11/12 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *^
11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *^
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *^
11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *^
11/18 — Washington, DC @ Echostage *^
11/19 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *^
11/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *^
* = w/ Ab-soul
^ = w/ Rapsody
Lonely At The Top is out on 8/29 via Columbia Records.