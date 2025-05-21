Joey Badass has found himself embroiled in an East Coast vs. West Coast brouhaha (which, to be fair, he asked for), so it’s the perfect timing for the Brooklyn rapper to take the Sound Check challenge with Uproxx’s own Jeremy Hecht. With this episode just ahead of his Red Bull Spiral freestyle, there was no way of knowing just how hectic things would be getting, but it’s surprisingly on-theme for this week, and there’s no better time to drop this one than now, with everyone buzzing about Joey vs. Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and seemingly all of Los Angeles.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

This time around, Joey not only has to choose (naturally) between picks from The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, but also between New York rap legends Jay-Z and Nas (also apropos, considering rap battles are the topic du jour), and between a pair of his own songs from different points in his artistic evolution.

Watch the latest episode of Sound Check above.