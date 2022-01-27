Over the past few years, Joey Badass has taken a step back from his rap career to spend more time as an actor. He’s appeared in films and movies that include Grown-ish, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Two Distant Strangers, which won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. Now the Brooklyn native is ready to return to rap, as he recently released “The Revenge” and confirmed his third album will drop this year. While all that is happening, Badass also has some other unique things going on in his life.

During a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s podcast Lip Service, the rapper revealed that he prefers not to ejaculate during sex. “I’d rather not bust a nut, period,” he said. “Because I would rather preserve my lifeforce.” He continued, “When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body. There’s blood cells, there’s testosterone, energy, you get depleted. They say it’s like an equivalent to running 20 miles when you bust a nut.”

Joey also noted that he’s been practicing semen retention for the past two years and that he considers himself a highly productive man who needs the energy to get through his days.

As for what’s next for Joey, he’s set to appear on Snot’s upcoming album Ethereal. He will also perform at this spring’s Smoker’s Club Festival.

You can watch Joey Badass’ full appearance on Lip Service in the video above.