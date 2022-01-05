Joey Badass Says His Third Album Is ‘For Sure’ Dropping This Year

This spring will mark five years since Joey Badass released an album, namely 2017’s All Amierkkkan Badass, the strong sequel to his excellent debut album B4.Da.$$. Since then, Joey has released a handful of loose singles, guest features, and other releases. But for the most part, his focus has been on the acting world, with roles in Grown-ish, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Two Distant Strangers, which won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. With 2022 underway, Joey Badass seems ready to return with new music.

Joey Bada$$ confirms new album dropping this year @joeyBADASS pic.twitter.com/ZFoE2ki8bn — New Branches (@new_branches) January 5, 2022

During a recent session on Instagram Live, Joey took questions from fans who tuned in, and naturally, he received a question about when his third album would arrive. He replied, “The album dropping this year for sure… for sure, for sure.” He continued, “I ain’t gonna say exactly when though cause there’s certain rappers who be on my heels. So imma just — it’s coming though.”

Joey’s third album will be his first project since his 2020 EP The Light Pack, which offered three songs and a lone feature from Pusha T. Elsewhere, he also dropped collaborations with Westside Boogie, DJ Scheme, Phony Ppl, Nas, Westside Gunn, Kenny Beats, and more.

You can watch Joey Badass talk about his upcoming album in the video above.