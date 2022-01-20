Notoriously elusive rising rapper Snot is not only known for keeping himself tightly swathed in one of his signature hoodies, but he’s recently proved himself a force to be reckoned with. His 2020 albums Beautiful Havoc and Tragedy paired him up with the likes of Flo Milli, Denzel Curry, and Iann Dior and put him on the map with hits like “Gosha” and “Like Me.” Now, Snot is gearing up to kick off the new year with a new album.

The rapper officially unveiled details around his Ethereal album. In line with the announcement, Snot cleared his entire Instagram feed, leaving room for his Ethereal album cover to speak for itself. The LP is set to drop in mid-February and features a number of collaborations with rappers like ASAP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Kevin Abstract, and more.

Check out Snot’s Ethereal album cover and tracklist below.

1. “My World (Intro)”

2. “Doja” Feat. ASAP Rocky

3. “Blue Moon” Feat. Teddi Jones

4. “Go!”

5. “5:00 AM”

6. “Alone” Feat. Trippie Redd

7. “Set” Feat. Lil Yachty

8. “Eye Eye Eye” Feat. Kevin Abstract

9. “Euphoric”

10. “Halle Berry” Feat. Juicy J

11. “How U Feel” Feat. Joey Bada$$

12. “Fighting Me”

13. “Attachment”

14. “Once Upon A Time (Outro)”

Ethereal is out 2/11 via 300 Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

Snot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.