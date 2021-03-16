Music

Diddy And Joey Badass Celebrate Their First-Ever Oscar Nominations

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences revealed the nominees for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Monday, with plenty of powerhouse thespians, like Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, receiving nominations. But a couple big names in the music industry also received quieter acclaim.

Diddy and Joey Badass both landed Oscar nominations for their contributions to the film Two Distant Strangers. It was nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category, and as for their respective roles, Diddy served as producer while Badass played its main character, Carter James. After hearing the news, Badass took to Twitter, writing, “I’m officially Oscar-nominated. That’s crazy. #TwoDistantStrangers… Imma be a F*CKING EGOT.” Diddy, meanwhile, tweeted three prayer hand emojis with a graphic of the Best Live Action Short Film nominees.

The Two Distant Strangers team also celebrated the nomination on their Instagram page. “Filming in the middle of a pandemic, in just five days, brought numerous challenges,” they wrote. “But our team was united and persevered. Thank you to everyone that has believed in us and helped us to get to this point. We can’t wait to share this story with everyone.”

The nominations arrived weeks after the documentary Bigge: I Got A Story, which Diddy co-produced. As for Joey, following a few quiet years on the music side of things, he’s been quite active lately, with his video for “Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers),” with DJ Scheme, and his remix of Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ “Cosmic.m4a,” with The Alchemist.

