Fancying itself a hip-hop and cannabis festival, The Smoker’s Club Fest is returning on April 30th for the first time since 2018. This year’s affair is going down at the Live Nation-operated Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA and has Kid Cudi, ASAP Rocky, and Playboi Carti atop the bill. But it’s the rest of the lineup for the all-ages festival that’s really unbelievable, especially when you consider that it’s all going down in a single day.
Directly below the headliners are Schoolboy Q performing Oxymoron and Wiz Khalifa playing Kush & Orange Juice. They’re followed by 2 Chainz and Ferg, and a bit further down is Lupe Fiasco playing Food & Liquor. Again, this is all in one day?? There’s also Joey Badass, Flatbush Zombies, Danny Brown, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Uproxx cover stars Wale and Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and we can go on, but check out the poster that the festival posted to their Instagram account today:
This is a pretty insane hip-hop lineup that could easily be spread apart across two or even three days. It’ll be interesting to see how they pull it off.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.