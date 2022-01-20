Fancying itself a hip-hop and cannabis festival, The Smoker’s Club Fest is returning on April 30th for the first time since 2018. This year’s affair is going down at the Live Nation-operated Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA and has Kid Cudi, ASAP Rocky, and Playboi Carti atop the bill. But it’s the rest of the lineup for the all-ages festival that’s really unbelievable, especially when you consider that it’s all going down in a single day.

Directly below the headliners are Schoolboy Q performing Oxymoron and Wiz Khalifa playing Kush & Orange Juice. They’re followed by 2 Chainz and Ferg, and a bit further down is Lupe Fiasco playing Food & Liquor. Again, this is all in one day?? There’s also Joey Badass, Flatbush Zombies, Danny Brown, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Uproxx cover stars Wale and Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and we can go on, but check out the poster that the festival posted to their Instagram account today:

This is a pretty insane hip-hop lineup that could easily be spread apart across two or even three days. It’ll be interesting to see how they pull it off.