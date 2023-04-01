joey badass 2022
Joey Badass Said He’s Putting His Pen On ‘Fire Sale’ And ‘Knocking Out Any And All Features Over The Next Month’

Known for maintaining a reclusive air, and taking a long hiatus between projects, Joey Badass is looking to make some more musical contributions.

On Thursday (March 30), the “Cruise Control” rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he is planning on giving some features to some of his peers in the game.

“To all my musical friends, peers and colleagues, who have a collaborative interest, nows the time,” he said in a tweet. “Knocking out any and all features over the next month. My pen is hot, it’s a fire sale. $$.”

Though he did not indicate pricing points, several artists took to the replies to express interest in working with Joey.

Last year, he released his third studio album, 2000, and hasn’t slowed down since. He recently starred in his Grownish co-star Chlöe’s video for her Future-assisted single, “Cheatback.” He’s also been acting on shows like Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

In a recent Instagram live, Joey revealed that he is already hard at work on his fourth studio album.

“Yes, I am actively knee-deep in working on my new album, and I’m trying to get it to y’all as soon as possible,” he said. “I ain’t gonna say no dates ’cause I don’t wanna let you muthaf*ckas down and get y’all hopes up but I am working on it.”

