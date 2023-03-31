Chlöe’s fans have been wishing she’d manipulate time to go faster since the January announcement of her debut solo album, In Pieces, which finally dropped today, March 31. Along with it came the video for “Cheatback” featuring Future, and in that video, Chlöe goes back in time to process her pain.

Directed by Audrey Ellis Fox, the nearly four-minute video begins with the reversal of Chlöe smashing out the windows of a car’s windshield — perhaps a subtle nod to Beyoncé’s Lemonade baseball bat? — and a stream of tears erasing from her cheek. She sings, “I’m not gonna cry anymore / I’m not gonna wait up at night / I’m not gonna answer your calls / Whenever you’re down / I’m not gonna bleach your clothes / I’m not gonna do you like that / What I really, really want / Is to cheat back.”

But Chlöe is not going to do that, even though she’s tempted by “another boo from the hood with some tats,” played by Joey Badass. She spends the rest of the video fighting against that impulse and instead spending a night out with her girls.

Future (and an exceptional floppy hat) understands, singing from the strip club as dollars cascade down on him: “The beauty of you, that’s what do it for me / No one above you, girl, you the best / Should’ve never let you down, feelin’ embarrassed.”

Even though In Pieces is here — and a subsequent tour is on the way in April — fans still aren’t satisfied and want “Told Ya” featuring Missy Elliott to get the video treatment ASAP.

For now, watch “Cheatback” above.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.