Ice Spice isn’t the only talent in her family. Her brother, Joey Gaston, is one of the most-watched high school football players in the state of New York. Gaston is a running back at Iona Prep, and is set to graduate in 2025. Over the course of the past two years, both Ice and Gaston have risen to fame in tandem.

In an interview with Complex Sports, Gaston revealed that since his connection with Ice was uncovered by fans, opponents from rivaling schools will often use his sister’s lyrics to troll him while he’s playing.

“Defensive ends, they sack me, and they like, ‘You thought I was feeling you?’,” said Gaston, in reference to Ice’s hit single, “Munch.” Gaston seems to be a good sport about it though. Elsewhere in the interview, he shared that fans often join in on the fun.

“I was playing in the semifinals of the playoffs, second half we’re getting ready to go on the field,” Gaston says. “I hear the student section like, ‘all right, he’s coming, he’s coming.’ They start clapping and saying ‘we love Ice Spice’ *clap clap* ‘we love Ice Spice. Next drive, I threw a touchdown and I went to the sidelines and I started clapping.”

You can watch a clip from the interview above.