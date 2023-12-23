Ice Spice Rolling Loud 2023
Getty Image
Music

Ice Spice Let Her Munch Flag Fly High Over The Capitol Records Building In Hollywood, And Now Fans Are On High Alert

Ice Spice is a lover of the dramatic. From clones in a flash mob descending upon Times Square to nearly butt-blazing pyrotechnics on stage, the “In Ha Mood” rapper knows how to create a viral moment. As the year closes, she wants to ensure fans that she won’t slow down come 2024.

In a viral video shared on Capitol Records’ official Instagram page, Ice Spice let her munch flag (a modified American flag in all pink featuring an image of her) fly high above the record label’s corporate offices in Hollywood. California.

After the clip made its rounds online, people shared their excitement for what’s next for Ice Spice.

So far, Ice Spice hasn’t revealed her plans for 2024. However, during an interview with Billboard, her producer, RiotUSA, spilled the beans. While discussing his creative process, his longtime collaborative partner came up.

“It’s a fun time because [Ice Spice] really be saying how she feels in that moment… from picking out vibes or punching in lyrics on the spot,” said Riot. “Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music. Also, look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

Ice Spice’s flag flying in the breeze appears to be a bat signal of sorts that new music is on the way.

