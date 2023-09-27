Ice Spice is killing the rap game right now. With three Billboard Hot 100 top 10s to her credit, as well as a partnership with Dunkin’ under her belt, Ice , whose real name is Isis Gaston, is quickly becoming a household name. But she’s not the only talented person in her family. While Ice is becoming a mainstay in music, her younger brother is also showing his talent in the realm of sports.

Who is Ice Spice’s little brother?

Ice’s younger brother, Joey Gaston, was discovered by Ice’s fan base at a high school quarterback at Iona Prep in New York, according to Yahoo.

Further research showed that Joey runs a 4.5 on the field and a 40-yard dash, as shown on OvertimeHeroics.

NCSA Sports, a platform which allows high school athletes to share their stats and career goals, shows that Joey is 16 years old, and will graduate from Iona Prep in 2025.

“I’m confident that 4 years at this level of competition will prepare me for the collegiate stage,” he wrote in a letter on the platform. “I’m fearless, I’m competitive, I lead by example, and I will never let anyone outwork me. I was molded into this type of athlete because I have been overlooked and doubted all my life. I’m not as big as the other QBs, so I have had to prove people wrong at every level of my sports career. I have had to work twice as hard for the opportunity to show them that I give the team the best chance to win. Football keeps me motivated to be the best student I can be, the best teammate I can be, and the best person I can be. My goal is to graduate high school with honors and attend a college that will not only help me compete at the highest level but also help me become successful in life after football.”