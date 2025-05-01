In February, Earthgang‘s Johnny Venus — also known as Olu — officially launched his solo career with the soulful “So Beautiful” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper-singer 6lack. Today, Johnny and 6lack officially released the music video for the romantic single, which finds Olu painting a pretty picture while singing to his muse (AI To The World founder Tanyka Renee) and 6lack performing his verse surrounded by athleisure-clad dancers.

Although Venus hasn’t yet revealed the release date for his eventual solo debut, he’s been rolling it out in the careful fashion typical of SinceThe80s, his management since entering the game a decade ago as a member of Earthgang and Spillage Village. With the album Earth 2 Olu in the works, he did share his inspirations for it in a statement with the release of “So Beautiful.” “This is my saga,” he said. “This is the story that I’m telling about myself and my journey and growth, but there will still be those Easter eggs. Because it’s time. Now is the time, now is all we have.”

Meanwhile, 6lack has also been working on his follow-up to 2023’s Since I Have A Lover, setting the tone with “F*ck The Rap Game.”

You can watch Johnny Venus and 6lack’s “So Beautiful” video above.