Rapper and singer 6lack is known to take his time between projects. But on his latest single, he’s not mincing words. Tonight (June 21), the Atlanta artist shared his new single, “F*ck The Rap Game,” on which, he does some introspection, and takes an honest look at the current musical landscape.

At times, 6lack finds himself defeated. But regardless of what comes his way, nothing can ever affect how much he loves music.

“I came into the industry before the streaming era, and I’ve witnessed a lot of change since then,” said 6lack in a statement. “Over the last few years there seems to be a lot more moments where it feels like being an artist is about everything besides the actual music. I consider myself very fortunate to do what I love for a living. But I say f*ck the rap ‘game’ because that’s the part I don’t love. The part that has nothing to do with artistic expression and makes being an artist feel like a job. This song is a personal reflection about distractions within the music industry that detract from what this art form was created for. I’m distancing myself from the politics and reminding myself what my purpose is within the genre.”

You can see the video for “F*ck The Rap Game” above.