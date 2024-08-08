Here Is Jpegmafia’s ‘Lay Down My Life Tour’ Setlist

In June, Jpegmafia announced he was heading out on the Lay Down My Life Tour. Well, fast-forward to present day and the tour just launched at Fox Theater in Pomona, California on August 7.
If you’re heading out to an upcoming date and you want a preview of the songs Jpegmafia is gonna play, the August 7 setlist (via setlist.fm) should serve as an indication of what you can expect.
Find the setlist below, along with the Lay Down My Life Tour tour dates.
Jpegmafia’s Lay Down My Life Tour Setlist
1. “Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot”
2. “Sin Miedo”
3. “I Scream This In The Mirror Before I Interact With Anyone”
4. “Lean Beef Patty”
5. “Bald!”
6. “Don’t Rely On Other Men”
7. “Hazard Duty Pay!”
8. “Call Me Maybe” (Carly Rae Jepsen cover)
9. “1539 N. Calvert”
10. “Steppa Pig”
11. “Garbage Pale Kids”
12. “God Loves You”
13. “Scaring The Hoes”
14. “New Black History”
15. “Vulgar Display Of Power”
16. “Exmilitary”
17. “Jihad Joe”
18. “Baby I’m Bleeding”
19. “Either On Or Off The Drugs”
20. “It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot”
Jpegmafia 2024 Tour Dates: Lay Down My Life Tour
08/07 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona
08/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/10 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
08/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/19 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
08/29 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/17 – Providence, RI @ Fête Music Hall
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Radius