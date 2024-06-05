If there are two names who’d seem like stylistic opposites, Raveena and Jpegmafia would fit the bill. One’s a dreamy, mellow pop-soul singer who’s deeply in touch with her spirituality. The other’s a raw force of chaos whose last album cheekily nodded at the jest that his music is best for Scaring The Hoes. Somehow, on Raveena’s new single “Junebug,” they actually form a surprising chemical bond that turns out to blend better than you might expect. A big part of that is Peggy toning his energy way down and riding the jazzy groove like he stepped straight out of hip-hop’s Golden Era.

The track is the latest single from Raveena’s upcoming album Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain, and like its predecessors, continues the running theme of transformation (and bug references). In the video for “Pluto,” Raveena turns into a butterfly, while in the video for “Lucky,” she romances a giant caterpillar(?) that eventually also metamorphoses into a butterfly.

In a statement, Raveena explained the unexpected collaboration, saying, “I love inviting people with vastly different sonic landscapes to my music. To me, it is proof of our oneness and divine inter-connectedness. Jpegmafia brought the perfect energy to this summertime song — and I think we both aligned on this song with our mutual love for the tropics, with me being from India and Peggy from Jamaica.”

Listen to “Junebug” above. Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain is due on June 14 via Empire Records.