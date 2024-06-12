Jpegmafia Announced The Dates For His ‘Lay Down My Life Tour’

Jpegmafia heading back on the road. After touring with Danny Brown last year, the genre-bending rapper is heading out on a solo tour in August. The Lay Down My Life Tour is billed to begin on in Pomona, California and hit a string of venues in Las Vegas, Reno, Tempe, and more.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14, with a presale beginning tomorrow, June 13. You can see the tour dates below.
Jpegmafia 2024 Tour Dates:
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest
06/30 – Brussels, BE @ Couleur Café Festival
08/07 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona
08/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/10 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
08/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
08/19 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
08/29 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/17 – Providence, RI @ Fête Music Hall
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Radius