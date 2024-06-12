Jpegmafia Announced The Dates For His ‘Lay Down My Life Tour’

Jpegmafia heading back on the road. After touring with Danny Brown last year, the genre-bending rapper is heading out on a solo tour in August. The Lay Down My Life Tour is billed to begin on in Pomona, California and hit a string of venues in Las Vegas, Reno, Tempe, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14, with a presale beginning tomorrow, June 13. You can see the tour dates below.