Like the millions of Americans eager to kick off the new year through self-improvement, JT is also looking to get healthier in 2023. The City Girls rapper recently created a “FitCity” Instagram account dedicated to trekking through her new health journey. The name comes from the #FitCity hashtag the Miami rhymer created while she was getting in shape for her April 2022 Coachella performance.

So far, the account has less than 400 followers and only one post, which bears the caption “Nothing is forced. Fun Fitness.”

This isn’t the first time JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has opened up to fans about wanting to trim some pounds. Last spring, the “Jobs” rapper shared that she was trying to shed some pounds and had begun working with a nutritionist in preparation for her festival performance. JT would later share photos of some of her healthy meals, complete with fruit and many leafy greens.

When it comes to music, last year, the City Girls released two singles in 2022, “Top Notch” with Fivo Foreign and “Good Love,” featuring Usher. While it’s unclear when JT and her partner in rhyme, Yung Miami, will release a new project, the Miami rap duo have fans on the edge of their seat.