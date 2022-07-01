The City Girls are back again with a collaboration for the ages, literally, as they call on R&B powerhouse Usher for the “Good Love” video. The visual is full of top notch fashion, twerking, alcohol, and vintage roller skating rink fun. Usher handles the hook, allowing JT and Yung Miami to get their boastful yet sensual bars off.

For the City Girls, this is their second release of 2022 following “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign. They had a very active 2021, releasing “Twerkulator” on their own in addition to appearances on “Scared” from the Bruised soundtrack, Saucy Santana’s “Shisha,” Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason,” BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Remix)” alongside DaBaby, and “Take Money” with Cashflow Harlem and Jaleel Knight.” JT and Yung Miami’s last full-length was 2020’s City On Lock.

As for Usher, he wowed listeners yesterday (June 30) with his NPR Tiny Desk performance, delivering rousing live renditions of “You Make Me Wanna,” “Superstar,” “U Don’t Have To Call,” “Nice And Slow,” “Confessions, Part 2,” and the title track for his My Way album. As for music that is on DSPs, Usher been a bit quiet since 2020’s “I Cry,” the nostalgia-inducing “SexBeat” with Ludacris and Lil Jon, and “This Day” featuring Kiana Lede from the Netflix original motion picture Jingle Jangle. As for projects, Usher last released A with Zaytoven back in 2018.

Check out City Girls and Usher on “Good Love” above.