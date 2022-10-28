Kaash Paige may have returned home to Dallas after a stint in LA, but she is claiming her status as a hometown hero. On her latest single, “Doubted Me,” she proves her haters wrong, as she highlights what she’s accomplished over the past few years.

“They doubted me / I’ma be the biggest thing they ever seen / See my name in flashin’ lights and cover magazines / Do it for the real ones and I do this for my team,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

The song’s accompanying music video is a compilation of homemade clips set to the song. In the montage, we see Kaash at various stages of her life — from her childhood in Dallas, playing basketball and singing as a kid, and performing at tour stops and festivals across the country.

Kaash’s new project The Fall Off is set to arrive later this year. In a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed that the cover art will see Kaash sitting on a ledge and looking over her hometown.

“We all go through challenges every single day and I feel like a lot of people don’t know how to take risks or jump off,” she said. “It means a lot to me, because I feel like risks are the biggest things of success. Moving out to L.A. was a big success for me. Moving back to Dallas, I feel like that’s going to be a huge success for me as well. So I think right now, my whole life is about doing the unthinkable.”

Check out the video for “Doubted Me” above.