The last time we received a project from Dallas native Kaash Paige was back in 2020 with Teenage Fever. The 13-track project delivered collaborations from Don Toliver, Ssgkobe, 42 Dugg, K Camp, and Isaiah Rashad for what amounted to a strong debut from the young singer. After Teenage Fever, Paige laid low for a bit as her 2021 year was a quiet one. However, after Uproxx caught up with her at New York’s Rolling Loud festival, she hinted at a pretty eventful 2022 year. “It’s my time and everybody’s gonna know Kaash Paige,” she said at the time. “It’ll be a lot of crazy music that’s dropping [at the] top of the year.”

The music that Paige spoke of is slowly rolling in with her latest release being a collaboration with Lil Tjay. “24 Hrs” strikes as a sultry and slow tempo record that warns their respective lovers of a night of steaming intimacy after they’ve returned to town. The track arrives with an accompanying music video that captures Paige and Tjay in an abandoned and dimly-lit facility as they’re entertained by the very women they plan to end the night with.

“24 Hrs” drops after Paige kicked off her 2022 year with “Girlfriend” while recently teamed up with French Montana in the video for their “Bag Season” collaboration.

You can watch the video for “24 Hrs” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.