When life give you lemons, you’re told to make lemonade. Well, for Kali Uchis, she choose to channel a bitter moment into sweet sonics.

Last month, the “Never Be Yours” singer announced that her follow-up to Orquídeas had officially been turned over to her label. Now, Kali is back with another update regarding the forthcoming body of work.

During an interview with 10 Magazine, Kali Uchis shared that her upcoming project was inspired by a “life-altering event” that she’s not yet ready to publicly disclose.

“The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world,” she said. “Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”

After seemingly overcoming the obstacle, Kali says she revisited the work to reexamine its meaning. “Listening back to the album after my life-altering event, I was able to hear so many things in the lyricism that fully encapsulate the way that I feel now,” she said. “In a strange way, it’s like my soul and spirit were able to predict what was coming next. I’ve been able to heal myself through this album in a lot of ways. But I never knew that I was creating it for that purpose.”

Although Kali Uchis confirmed the album would be entirely in English, she has not revealed any other details (title, expected release date, or guest features).