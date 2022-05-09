Kanye West’s love for his mother is very well-documented, but he will always take any moment to pay more homage to Ms. Donda. This time, he did so through the sentimental “Life Of The Party” video which debuted on the evening of Mother’s Day. The two-minute, 39-second visual functions more as a photo album, showing photos of young Kanye in school or with his family. Instead of static photos, each shows a different iteration of the Chicago artist rapping along to the lyrics of the record via deepfake technology.

Andre 3000 and his verse are noticeably absent, perhaps due to the drama surrounding “Life Of The Party” when the world first heard it on OVO Sound Radio. While that version of the song featured a heartfelt verse from one half of Outkast, West took the opportunity to throw more jabs at his formal rival Drake.

The “Life Of The Party” video is also set to appear in the first TV commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. According to a press release, new products from the collaboration will be shown in the commercial before being made available to purchase on May 25 through the Yeezy Gap website, as well as Farfetch, Mytheresa, and Luisa Via Roma.