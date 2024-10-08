Yesterday, TMZ reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori “split up a few weeks ago” and are “possibly headed for divorce.” That may no longer be the case.

The married (?) couple were spotted together in a Tokyo mall on Tuesday. “At one point, Censori put her hands around her husband’s face as they took the escalator up to another floor,” according to Page Six. “She also had her arm wrapped around his as they walked into a store.” It was the first time West and Censori were photographed with each other in public since mid-September.

Does this mean they’re back together? Were they ever apart? All we know is what we see in photos and hear from anonymous insiders, including one who told The Daily Mail that West and Censori have been “drifting apart.”

They continued, “Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn’t as into him as she was in the beginning. There are no hard feelings but she couldn’t ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they’ll reunite.” It may have already happened.