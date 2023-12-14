Who Is Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori?

In January, TMZ reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori, referred to then as a long-time architectural designer at Yeezy, had “recently had some sort of wedding ceremony — though we’re told it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.” Then West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted wearing what sure looked like a wedding band. So when we refer to Censori as West’s “wife,” that’s the context.
So, who is Bianca Censori? Below is a timeline of what we’ve learned throughout the year.
“Censori Overload”
December 2022: Ye, ever the frantic social media user, shared and then deleted an unreleased track with an Instagram caption reading, “Censori overload The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body,” as per Rolling Stone at the time.
Ye Reportedly Attempted To Travel To Australia For Censori
January 2023: Reports circulated that Ye was planning to travel to Censori’s native Melbourne, Australia, but Australia’s Education Minister Jason Clare commented that he could be denied entry into the country, as seen in the clip below:
I was asked about Kanye on Today 👇 pic.twitter.com/3GEPhdv6Sb
— Jason Clare MP (@JasonClareMP) January 24, 2023
According to Elle, Censori’s apparent LinkedIn shows that she earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in architecture at the University of Melbourne. Elle also excerpted a since-deleted Hypebeast interview from November 2021 in which Censori described her childhood:
“I was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. As a child, I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and, to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale.
“As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt, who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture. She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood.”
Censori And Ye’s Very NSFW PDA
August 2023: Censori and Ye vacationed in Venice, Italy, and paparazzi photos published by TMZ showed Ye’s bare butt during a river taxi ride. Some people speculated that Censori and Ye were engaging in a sexual act on the boat. You can decide for yourself here.
Afterward, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi reprimanded their “obscenities” in a statement, which partially read, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”
Kim Kardashian, Ye’s actual legal wife from May 2014 to March 2022, was also reportedly concerned. The Sun reported, citing an unnamed insider, that Kardashian was “embarrassed and worried for him.”
They Broke Up? Maybe?
November 2023: The US Sun reported on November 17 that the controversial couple were “taking a break.” Read an excerpt from the tabloid’s article below.
“Sources also told The Daily Mail that her family and friends have been pressuring her to leave him after he allegedly imposed a strict set of rules she had to follow, including eating certain foods. As she remained in Australia after returning without Kanye earlier this month, an insider told The U.S. Sun the couple is ‘taking a break’ after discussing her family’s concerns.”
Back Together In Miami Ahead Of Vultures
December 2023: Last weekend, Censori and Ye were spotted together attending Art Basel festivities in Miami, where he also previewed his and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming joint album, Vultures. Page Six published photos of Censori’s, um, unique and skin-baring outfit, and their appearance effectively ended any speculation that they had broken up. Still, we don’t know much about Censori, nor the state of their relationship. Whether we want to know or not, Ye might fill us if and when Vultures releases.