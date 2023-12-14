Who Is Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori?

In January, TMZ reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori, referred to then as a long-time architectural designer at Yeezy, had “recently had some sort of wedding ceremony — though we’re told it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.” Then West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted wearing what sure looked like a wedding band. So when we refer to Censori as West’s “wife,” that’s the context. So, who is Bianca Censori? Below is a timeline of what we’ve learned throughout the year.

“Censori Overload” December 2022: Ye, ever the frantic social media user, shared and then deleted an unreleased track with an Instagram caption reading, “Censori overload The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body,” as per Rolling Stone at the time. Ye Reportedly Attempted To Travel To Australia For Censori January 2023: Reports circulated that Ye was planning to travel to Censori’s native Melbourne, Australia, but Australia’s Education Minister Jason Clare commented that he could be denied entry into the country, as seen in the clip below: I was asked about Kanye on ⁦Today 👇 pic.twitter.com/3GEPhdv6Sb — Jason Clare MP (@JasonClareMP) January 24, 2023 According to Elle, Censori’s apparent LinkedIn shows that she earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in architecture at the University of Melbourne. Elle also excerpted a since-deleted Hypebeast interview from November 2021 in which Censori described her childhood: “I was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. As a child, I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and, to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale. “As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt, who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture. She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood.”