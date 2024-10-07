Kanye West and Bianca Censori‘s relationship might be over.

According to TMZ, the pair “split up a few weeks ago” and are “possibly headed for divorce.” Censori has reportedly traveled to Australia by herself to spend time with her family. As for Ye, he’s been “telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo… and divorce Bianca.”

West and Censori (who started working for the rapper’s fashion brand, Yeezy, as an architectural designer in 2020) tied the knot in 2022 following his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian. But there’s been rumors of acrimony between the couple nearly ever since, including an alleged intervention staged by Censori’s friends.

“Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f*ck up,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

The last time West and Censori were photographed together in public was in mid-September, when they visited a Tokyo supermarket. Since then, it’s been Kanye traveling solo through Japan.