Kanye West is regularly at the center of some sort of controversy these days, with the latest batch of it coming from Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. In the midst of all this, though, Khloe Kardashian had something to say about a different topic, which Ye didn’t take too well.

In a comment left on one of West’s Instagram posts (as Complex notes), Khloe implored Ye to “stop tearing [Kim Kardashian] down and using our family when you want to deflect,” writing in full:

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish [white heart emoji].”

West had plenty to say about that… not privately, but in a new Instagram post shared today (October 5). Sharing a screenshot of that comment, Ye wrote:

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”

As for the birthday, West has addressed this before, alleging he was prevented from attending Chicago’s birthday party earlier this year.

