Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Walked Out On Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Monologue After She Called Him A Rapper, She Says

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Back in October, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and during her opening monologue, she referenced her marriage to and impending divorce from Kanye West, saying, “I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything, honestly: all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Now, we know that, at least according to Kardashian, Ye didn’t particularly like that part of the monologue, so much so that he walked out of the room during it.

On a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian said (as Us Weekly notes):

“He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said ‘rapper.” I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, my mom, and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him.”

Watch The Kardashians here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×