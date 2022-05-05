Back in October, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and during her opening monologue, she referenced her marriage to and impending divorce from Kanye West, saying, “I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything, honestly: all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Now, we know that, at least according to Kardashian, Ye didn’t particularly like that part of the monologue, so much so that he walked out of the room during it.

On a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian said (as Us Weekly notes):

“He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce. And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said ‘rapper.” I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, my mom, and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him.”

Watch The Kardashians here.