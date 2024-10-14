In June, Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, sued the producer for breach of contract, creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination. While Kanye expressed plans to countersue Pisciotta, saying she was trying to blackmail West, the former assistant has since amended her lawsuit to now include even more serious claims against Kanye. According to Rolling Stone, Pisciotta’s updated complaint now includes claims that West also drugged and sexually assaulted her at a music studio in Santa Monica hosted by another musician being accused of sexual misconduct, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Pisciotta claims that drinks were served during the studio session, with a mandate that all in attendance must drink to remain at the studio. She says that after sipping her drink, she became “disoriented,” and does not have any memory of anything that happened until she woke up the next day. She later learned of the alleged assault when told by West they’d “hooked up” at the session, and after informing him she didn’t remember, said West laughed and replied, “Women love to say they don’t remember.”

In Pisciotta’s initial suit, she claimed that West promised to pay her a $1 million per year for her assistant gig, but only if she deleted her OnlyFans account. After she complied, he began sending vulgar texts, including sexual videos and pictures. She says she was promised a $3 million severance when she was fired in 2022, but that she never received it.