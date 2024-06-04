With a lawsuit alleging mistreatment at Donda Academy already in motion, Kanye West just received another lawsuit, making it his second in three months. The musician and fashion designer was sued for sexual harassment by his former assistant according to TMZ. Lauren Pisciotta also accuses West of breach of contract, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment.

Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans model, was hired by West in July 2021 after they met when West was putting together a fashion line. She also says she collaborated with him and worked on three songs on West’s Donda album.

Pisciotta says that West approached her after these collaborations and asked her to delete her OnlyFans account, citing his desire for her to be “God like.” West promised to pay her a $1 million per year if she did, so Pisciotta agreed. However, according to Pisciotta, things went left shortly after. She claims that she received a series of vulgar texts from West, like this one:

“See my problem is I be wanting to f*ck but then after I f*ck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f*cked while I’m f*cking them. Then I want her to cheat on me …”

And this one:

“Is my d*** racist? It is. This f*cking racist d*** of mine. I going to beat this f*cking racist d*** for being f*cking racist. I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the sh*t out of my racist d*** … Beating the sh*t out of his big black c***.”

Pisciotta also accusses West of masturbating while on the phone with her and asking her if she could guess what he was doing. She claims West was also fixated on the size of her boyfriend’s penis. The lawsuit states that Pisciotta received a slew of text messages, sexual videos, and sexual photos from West, including two videos of him having sex with a model. After all of this, Pisciotta was promoted to Chief Staff for West’s companies with a salary of $4 million. It was short-lived, however, as Pisciotta was fired in October 2022. She claims she was offered a $3 million severance that she accepted by never received.

TMZ reached out to West’s representatives for comments, but as of press time, they have yet to receive a response.