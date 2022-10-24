Towards the end of last week, Rolling Stone reported that Kanye West was working on his own series of mini-cities dubbed the “Yecosystem.” Now, Ye himself has confirmed this, although he also offered a clarification.

On Friday (October 21), in a post shared on controversial social media platform Parler (which it looks like West will soon own), he wrote, “The communities I’m building are not called the Yecosystem They don’t have a name yet.”

The Rolling Stone report noted that “Yecosystem” was one of a few trademarks that were filed by West, with others including “Yzyverse,” “Yxyverse,” and “Yeezyverse.”

As for what’s going on here, this project has been in the works for years and is described as “a self-sustained enterprise that would have its own branded homes, retail stores that sell Yecosystem-branded food items and beverages.” The first campus, of multiple that West hopes will be established across the country, is set to launch as soon as November.

The publication’s source said, “He’s trying to do sh*t that people couldn’t even conceive of and he’s trying to make it happen. He comes from a good place. It’s definitely his goal that everything that people touch that’s his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world.”